B HODL Completes £70,000 Bitcoin-Backed Loan Drawdown for Treasury Acquisition

B HODL Plc (AQSE: HODL | OTCQB: HODLF | FRA: F5S), has completed its first drawdown under a Bitcoin-Backed Loan Framework, securing £70,000 at an interest rate of 8.00%. The funds were used to acquire an additional Bitcoin for the Company’s treasury.

The acquisition forms part of B HODL’s strategy to grow its Bitcoin reserves and generate revenue from its holdings. The Company purchased 1 Bitcoin at a price of £65,809 (US$88,965), bringing its total holdings to 158.211 BTC.

As of this latest transaction, B HODL’s average aggregate purchase price is £83,209 per Bitcoin (US$112,369), with a total cost basis of £13,164,557. The Company’s sats per share has increased to 112.87, up from 112.16 recorded on 4 December 2025.

B HODL’s treasury-led strategy involves deploying its Bitcoin holdings to support the Bitcoin Lightning Network, enabling revenue generation from routing fees and liquidity provision. The Company is the first UK-listed firm established with a focus on Bitcoin accumulation and related income generation.

The directors of B HODL have reiterated that while the Company holds its reserves in Bitcoin, investment in its shares does not constitute a direct or proxy investment in cryptocurrency. Shareholders do not have direct access to the Company’s cryptocurrency holdings.

The Board considers Bitcoin an appropriate store of value and potential source of growth, and intends to maintain material exposure to the asset. However, the Company remains outside the regulatory oversight of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and notes that investment in cryptocurrencies is regarded by the FCA as high risk.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.