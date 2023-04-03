Avnet – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 5.7% Upside Potential

Avnet with ticker code (AVT) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 57 and 38 and has a mean target at $47.00. Now with the previous closing price of $44.45 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 5.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and the 200 day MA is $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4,130m. Visit the company website at: https://www.avnet.com

The potential market cap would be $4,367m based on the market consensus.

Avnet, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent and innovative embedded display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.56% with the ex dividend date set at 28-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.08, revenue per share of 276.26 and a 6.93% return on assets.