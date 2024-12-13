Avis Budget Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$123.50’, now 24.6% Upside Potential

Avis Budget Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CAR) have now 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $150.00 and $95.00 and has a mean share price target at $123.50. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $99.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The day 50 moving average is $93.02 and the 200 day MA is $100.23. The company has a market cap of 3.48B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $96.09 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,339,696,223 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.57, revenue per share of $331.97 and a 3.29% return on assets.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company’s segments include Americas and International. The Americas segment provides and licenses the Company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, and operates the Company’s car sharing business in markets. The International segment provides and licenses the Company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia, and operates the Company’s car sharing business in certain of these markets. The Company offers a variety of vehicles in its rental fleet, including luxury cars, electric, specialty-use vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. The Company operates through three brands in mobility solutions, such as Avis, Budget, and Zipcar, together with several other brands in their respective markets.