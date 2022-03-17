Avingtrans new contract wins for Booth Industries, Energy Steel and Hayward Tyler, Inc

Avingtrans PLC (LON:AVG), which designs, manufactures and supplies critical components, modules, systems and associated services to the energy, medical and industrial sectors, has announced new contract wins for Booth Industries, Energy Steel and Hayward Tyler, Inc.

Booth Industries Secures £6m Contract Win

Booth Industries, the Bolton-based manufacturer of high-integrity performance-assured protection systems, has strengthened its position in the nuclear market with a contract worth approximately £6 million to supply specialist doors for a UK Government agency. The contract comes c.12 months after Booth was awarded a similar contract and continues the company’s impressive turnaround since its acquisition by Avingtrans Plc in 2019.

This significant contract win reinforces Booth’s position as the leading specialist door supplier in the nuclear and defence industries. Winning this contract not only recognises the Group’s ability to design and manufacture reliable, performance-assured solutions for this security-critical industry, but also Booth’s growing reputation for delivery and aftercare, which is built on decades of experience in the sector.

Austen Adams, managing director of Avingtrans’ Process Solutions and Rotating Equipment division, commented: “We’re delighted that the Booth success story continues to gather momentum, with the business making a strong contribution to the division’s growing profile in the nuclear industry. The team has created a strong order pipeline and, with a new manufacturing facility that takes its overall manufacturing capacity to 6,400m2, it also has the capacity it needs to support continuing growth. “When we acquired the assets of the business in 2019, we could not have foreseen the challenges that would be thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic over the next two years, but the team has pulled together tremendously during that time, turning around the business and creating strong foundations on which to build. It’s exciting times for everyone associated with the business and we’re looking forward to delivering another critical infrastructure project for one of our key customers.”

Energy Steel and Hayward Tyler, Inc. Secure Contracts to Support ITER Fusion Project

Energy Steel and Hayward Tyler, Inc. have been awarded multi-million dollar contracts to support the ITER project in France. Energy Steel’s contract will supply 62 solenoid valve and cubicle packages and Hayward Tyler’s will supply variable drive booster pumps. These contracts follow previous awards that ITER has made to the Engineered Pumps and Motors Division of Avingtrans.

The ITER project is a joint international research and development venture with the programmatic goal of demonstrating the scientific and technical feasibility of fusion power. The demonstration facility is under construction in St.-Paul-lez-Durance, France, and will be the largest fusion experimental reactor in the world.

Energy Steel’s solenoid valve and cubicle packages will be an integral part of the primary cooling water system (TCWS) and will be used to control heat removal from ITER’s magnetic fusion reactor. The solenoid valve and cubicle package will be in accordance with various international and project-specific standards and delivered to the ITER facility in France.

Hayward Tyler’s booster pumps will be an integral part of the drying system for the Tokamak Cooling Water System (TCWS) and will be designed, built, and tested at Hayward Tyler, Inc. in Colchester, Vermont.