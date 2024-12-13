AutoNation, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$197.64’, now 12.8% Upside Potential

AutoNation, Inc. which can be found using ticker (AN) have now 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $230.00 and $169.00 calculating the average target share price we see $197.64. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $175.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $168.09 while the 200 day moving average is $166.34. The market cap for the company is 6.95B. The stock price is currently at: $174.91 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,835,530,582 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.05, revenue per share of $638.44 and a 6.57% return on assets.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Premium Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Stellantis, Buick, Chevrolet Ford, and Dodge. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Nissan. Its Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, Bentley, and Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. It owns and operates approximately 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located in the United States, primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region.