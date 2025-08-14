Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 19% Potential Upside in a Booming Market

Broker Ratings

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) stands as a compelling opportunity for investors keen on the technology sector, particularly in the software application industry. With a market capitalization of $61.4 billion, this San Francisco-based behemoth continues to redefine 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions on a global scale.

The company’s robust portfolio includes industry-leading products such as AutoCAD, Revit, and Fusion, which are indispensable in fields ranging from construction to film and video production. Autodesk’s innovative software solutions are tailored for professionals who demand precision and efficiency, contributing significantly to the company’s impressive growth trajectory.

At a current price of $287.01, Autodesk’s stock is poised for potential growth, with analysts forecasting an average target price of $341.72. This suggests a potential upside of 19.06%, an attractive prospect for investors seeking capital appreciation. Notably, the company has received 23 buy ratings from analysts, underscoring confidence in its future performance.

Autodesk’s financial performance further solidifies its investment case. Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio and other traditional valuation metrics, the forward P/E of 25.85 suggests that the market expects continued earnings growth. The company’s revenue growth rate of 15.20% is a testament to its ability to capture market share and expand its reach.

One of the standout figures in Autodesk’s financial summary is its return on equity (ROE) of 42.36%, which highlights effective management and a strong capacity to generate profits from shareholders’ equity. Moreover, the free cash flow amounting to over $2.2 billion provides the company with significant financial flexibility to invest in growth initiatives and potential acquisitions.

Technical indicators present a mixed picture. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $299.22 suggests it is currently trading below recent trends, while the 200-day moving average of $290.33 indicates a more stable long-term position. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.08 suggests the stock is approaching overbought territory, which warrants caution for momentum-based investors.

Autodesk does not offer a dividend, with a payout ratio of 0.00%, which may deter income-focused investors. However, this strategy allows the company to reinvest earnings into innovative product development and market expansion, aligning with its growth-oriented business model.

For investors considering Autodesk, it’s crucial to monitor the broader market dynamics and the company’s strategic initiatives. Autodesk’s commitment to innovation and its expansive suite of products position it favorably in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

As Autodesk continues to lead in providing powerful solutions that drive efficiencies and creativity across industries, its stock presents a compelling opportunity for growth-oriented investors. With significant upside potential and a proven track record of delivering value, Autodesk remains a noteworthy contender in the technology investment landscape.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple