Assurant, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 3.5% Upside Potential

Assurant, Inc. with ticker code (AIZ) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $251.00 and $212.00 with the average target price sitting at $233.20. Given that the stocks previous close was at $225.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The 50 day MA is $205.64 while the 200 day moving average is $184.96. The market cap for the company is 11.50B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $224.22 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,899,192,519 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.03, revenue per share of $223.62 and a 1.87% return on assets.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connects consumer purchases. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances (Connected Living); vehicle protection and related services (Global Automotive); and credit protection and other insurance products (Global Financial Services and Other). The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance (Lender-placed Insurance); renters insurance and related products (Multifamily Housing); and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance and other specialty products (Specialty and Other).

