Asia investment opportunities: Fidelity Asia trust rises, NAV up 9.5% over 12 months (LON: FAS)

Asia investment trust, Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) monthly factsheet for the period ended 28 February 2023

Portfolio Manager Commentary

The Trust’s NAV rose 9.5% during the 12-month period ended 28 February 2023, outperforming its reference index which fell by 0.7%. The Trust’s share price rose 11.7% over the same period.

Stock selection was the key contributor to the Trust’s relative performance, particularly in China, Indonesia and India. Meanwhile, selections in Singapore and Sri Lanka held back the relative performance. From a sector perspective, selections within health care and financials added notable value. The Trust is managed with value approach, which came into favour as value stocks outperformed the growth names in the first half of 2022, thus adding to performance.

Of late, investors seem to be rotating out of growth stocks and into value names in the Asian small cap space, and this trend should continue as small cap value stocks remain at a significant discount to small cap growth stocks in Asia. The manager continues to believe that owning good businesses, run by competent managements at attractive prices is the most time-tested way to make money in the stock market.

Overall, the Trust was overweight consumer discretionary, financials, consumer staples and energy among others. At a country level, it was overweight China, Australia and Indonesia among others.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) is an Asia-focussed investment trust that provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets.