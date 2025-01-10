Follow us on:

Ashtead Group plc 37.5% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings
Ashtead Group plc with ticker (LON:AHT) now has a potential upside of 37.5% according to Jefferies.

AHT.L

Jefferies set a target price of 6,800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ashtead Group plc share price of 4,947 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 37.5%. Trading has ranged between 4,711 (52 week low) and 6,448 (52 week high) with an average of 1,128,026 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £21,548,201,828.

Ashtead Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international equipment rental company with national networks in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom under the brand name Sunbelt Rentals. The Company rents a range of construction and industrial equipment across a variety of applications to a diverse customer base. The Sunbelt US is construction and industrial equipment rental division which has around 1,157 stores. It rent a wide range of equipment from a network of stores clustered in major metropolitan areas from Washington DC, and Baltimore on the Atlantic Coast through Miami, Tampa and Orlando in Florida to Los Angeles and Seattle on the West Coast. The Company’s Canada division has its stores in Alberta, British Colombia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan. The Sunbelt UK rents a range of equipment and operates approximately 192 stores and various markets in the United Kingdom. Its equipment’s are used in lift, power, and more.



