ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and -7.7% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd which can be found using ticker (ASX) now have 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.3 and 6.7 calculating the average target price we see $7.33. Now with the previous closing price of $7.94 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $7.42 while the 200 day moving average is $6.26. The market capitalization for the company is $17,426m. Find out more information at: https://www.aseglobal.com

The potential market cap would be $16,087m based on the market consensus.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.57, revenue per share of 313.99 and a 7.26% return on assets.

