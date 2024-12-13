Antero Resources Corporation Share Price Target ‘$34.71’, now 5.5% Upside Potential

Antero Resources Corporation which can be found using ticker (AR) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $46.00 and $24.00 with the average share target price sitting at $34.71. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $32.90 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and the 200 day MA is $29.88. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.28B. Currently the stock stands at: $33.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,851,085,131 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 236.07, revenue per share of $13.89 and a 0.76% return on assets.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company operates in three segments: the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; marketing of excess firm transportation capacity, and midstream services through its equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation (Antero Midstream). The Company holds approximately 504,000 net acres of natural gas, NGLs and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin, primarily in West Virginia and Ohio. The Company has ownership in Antero Midstream Corporation, which consists of gathering systems and compression facilities, water handling and blending facilities, and interests in processing and fractionation plants.