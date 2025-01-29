Follow us on:

Anpario PLC 17.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Anpario PLC with ticker (LON:ANP) now has a potential upside of 17.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.

ANP.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Anpario PLC share price of 424 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 17.9%. Trading has ranged between 220 (52 week low) and 469 (52 week high) with an average of 41,864 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £86,119,526.

Anpario plc is a United Kingdom-based independent manufacturer of natural sustainable feed additives for animal health, nutrition and biosecurity. The Company’s main focus is understanding animals’ intestinal health and nutrition. Its feed addictive solutions include poultry, ruminant, swine, aqua and feed mill. Its product categories include health & performance, toxin management, feed quality, and hygiene & insect control. Its health & performance products include Orego-Stim Range, Orego-Stim Range (Aqua), pHorce Range, Salkil Range, Optomega Range and Genex Range. Its toxin management products include Anpro Range and Anpro Advance. Its feed quality products include pHorce Range, Salgard Range, Mastercube Range, Moldgard, Oxigard Range and Feedzyme Range. Its hygiene & insect control products include Mitex, Clean & Dry and Credence. Its technologies are sold in over 80 countries through established sales and distribution networks, which includes a number of wholly owned subsidiaries.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

