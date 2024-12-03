Anglo American completes deal to add Serpentina iron ore resource at Minas-Rio

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has announced the completion of the transaction to combine the Serra da Serpentina high quality iron ore resource owned by Vale SA into Anglo American’s Minas-Rio operation in Brazil, following the agreement announced on 22 February 2024. The premium quality Serpentina iron ore resource is contiguous to, and will be integrated into, Anglo American’s Minas-Rio operation in Brazil, in partnership with Vale. Anglo American will continue to control, manage and operate the Minas-Rio operation, including any future expansions that relate to Serpentina.

Under the transaction’s terms, Vale is transferring Serpentina and will pay US$157.5 million in cash (subject to completion and commodity price related adjustments(1)) to acquire a 15% shareholding in the enlarged Minas-Rio. Vale also has an option to acquire an additional 15% shareholding in the enlarged Minas-Rio for cash if and when certain events relating to a future expansion of Minas-Rio occur, with value to be determined at the time of option exercise(2).

Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: “This is a compelling example of industrial logic – putting together the contiguous resources of Minas-Rio and Serpentina to unlock significant value. Integration will generate material synergies through utilisation of Minas-Rio’s infrastructure to accelerate the development of Serpentina. It’s an outstanding resource with a total orebody strike length more than double that of Minas-Rio with a higher iron ore grade than Minas-Rio’s premium grade ore as well as softer, friable ore, which should translate into lower unit costs and capital required for its extraction. “Integrating Serpentina creates scope to double our production of premium grade pellet feed products for decades to come and so help our steelmaking customers decarbonise their processes. The Minas-Rio DRI-grade product already sells into one of the most attractive growth and premium segments available in our industry today. The optimal development pathway is already being assessed as part of the pre-feasibility work with new options created by the fact that we will now be able to access Vale’s rail and port logistics.”

Anglo American is also progressing development of the margin-enhancing UHDMS processing technology at Kumba’s Sishen mine in South Africa that was announced in August. This will allow Sishen to treble its proportion of premium quality production volume. Together these initiatives will significantly enhance our global premium iron ore business and position it even more strongly for future demand trends – another valuable step as we create a world class copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients business.

Footnotes:

1 If the average benchmark 62% CIF iron ore price remains above US$100/t or below US$80/t for four years, a purchase price adjustment payment will be made to Anglo American or Vale, respectively, in line with an agreed formula.

2 Relevant events that trigger Vale’s right to purchase an addition 15% include the receipt of the requisite environmental licence for an expansion following the completion of a pre-feasibility study and feasibility study at fair value. The pre-feasibility study must be completed within 36 months of the Transaction completing. Providing the pre-feasibility study meets an agreed IRR hurdle rate, a feasibility study must be completed within a further 24 months. If the feasibility study meets an agreed IRR hurdle rate, then the preliminary environmental licence for the expansion of Minas-Rio must be applied for. Should Vale exercise its option to acquire a further 15% of Minas-Rio, the aggregate consideration receivable in respect of both transactions has been capped at 24.99% of Anglo American’s market capitalisation as at 21 February 2024. Anglo American will retain the right to remove this cap at its sole discretion subject to any approvals required under the UK Listing Rules.