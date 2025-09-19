Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 65.76% Potential Upside for Investors

Broker Ratings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is positioned as a compelling player in the healthcare sector, specifically within the medical instruments and supplies industry. With a market capitalization of $447.38 million, AngioDynamics is making waves with its innovative medical technologies designed to address peripheral vascular disease, oncology, and various surgical needs.

The company’s current stock price stands at $11.01, reflecting a marginal change of 0.18 (0.02%), and its 52-week range spans from $5.88 to $12.94. What makes AngioDynamics particularly intriguing for investors is the significant potential upside, with analysts setting a target price range between $16.00 and $24.00, averaging at $18.25. This suggests a substantial 65.76% potential upside, inviting investor attention towards this healthcare stock.

Despite the promising outlook, AngioDynamics presents some valuation challenges. The forward P/E ratio is reported at a staggering -122.33, indicating expectations of continued negative earnings in the near term. This highlights the need for investors to weigh the growth potential against current financial performance metrics. With a revenue growth of 12.90%, the company is demonstrating its capacity for expansion, although it faces hurdles such as a negative EPS of -0.83 and a return on equity of -17.50%.

AngioDynamics does not currently offer dividends, with a payout ratio of 0.00%, signaling a focus on reinvestment into the company to spur growth. This reinvestment strategy, while not immediately rewarding in terms of dividend income, could potentially lead to substantial long-term capital appreciation.

The company’s robust product portfolio, including the Auryon Atherectomy System and Thrombus Management offerings like the AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, showcases its commitment to innovation. Moreover, products like the NanoKnife IRE Ablation System and Solero Microwave Tissue Ablation System further underscore AngioDynamics’ edge in the medical technology landscape.

From a technical perspective, AngioDynamics is trading above its 50-day moving average of 9.50 and slightly above the 200-day moving average of 9.77. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 22.82 suggests that the stock may be oversold, potentially presenting a buying opportunity for those looking to capitalize on its current valuation.

Analyst sentiment towards AngioDynamics is positive, with three buy ratings and no hold or sell ratings, reinforcing confidence in the company’s future trajectory. Investors should consider both the potential risks associated with the current financial metrics and the promising growth prospects fueled by its innovative product line.

For investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector, AngioDynamics, Inc. offers a captivating opportunity. The combination of innovative medical solutions and a notable potential upside make it a stock worth watching, though careful consideration of its financial health remains crucial for informed investment decisions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple