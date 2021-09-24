Twitter
AMTE Power to appoint James Hobson as Chief Financial Officer Designate

Amte Power plc

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE), a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, has announced the appointment of James Hobson, who will join the Board as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Designate with effect from 4 October 2021 and will take over the role of CFO following the conclusion of the upcoming AGM.

James joins the Company with extensive experience in the energy sector and as a director of a public company. Most recently, James was CFO of ADC Energy UK, a clean technology company commercialising new DC microgrid technology powered by batteries. Between 2006 and 2019, He worked for GCM Resources plc, the AIM quoted mining and energy company, holding several senior positions and for the last 7 years as CFO. James is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and graduated from the University of Tasmania in 1998.

James’ appointment follows on from the announcement in June that Adam Westcott would be stepping down from his position as CFO. Adam will continue to be a director of the Company until the conclusion of the upcoming AGM and will work with James on an orderly handover.

Kevin Brundish, CEO of AMTE Powercommented

“In James, I believe we have found a worthy successor to Adam. He will bring significant sector and public company experience with him and his knowledge of launching new technology-led energy products to global marketplaces fits neatly with AMTE. As a Board we are looking forward to working with James and pursuing our commercial objectives together.”

The following disclosures are in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Full name (age)

James Hobson (43)

Current directorships:

GCM Resources plc (Non-Executive Director)

Previous directorships / partnerships (in the last five years):

ADCUK Ltd

Asia Energy Corporation Pty Ltd

Asia Energy (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd

Asia Energy Corporation (Bangladesh) Pty Ltd

GCM Resources plc

GCM Resources Singapore Pte Ltd

South African Coal Limited

