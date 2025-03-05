Amgen Inc. Share Price Target ‘$315.22’, now 1.4% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. which can be found using ticker (AMGN) have now 26 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $389.00 and $185.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $315.22. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $310.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $281.02 and the 200 day MA is $306.02. The company has a market cap of 167.71B. The current share price for the company is: $312.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $170,105,007,540 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 41.35, revenue per share of $62.24 and a 6.4% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.