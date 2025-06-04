AI growth sparks helium demand and opportunity for General Helium

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and advanced computing technologies is fuelling an unprecedented surge in demand for helium. This inert gas, known for its extremely low boiling point, plays a crucial role in maintaining the ultra-cold environments essential for semiconductor manufacturing and quantum computing. As AI systems become more powerful and widespread, the semiconductor industry is projected to increase its helium usage significantly, with estimates suggesting a fivefold rise by 2035. This growth is reflective of broader trends across technology sectors that depend heavily on helium for precision and reliability.

This escalating demand comes at a time when helium supply remains tightly constrained. Derived primarily as a byproduct of natural gas extraction, helium is produced in limited geographic regions, making its availability subject to geopolitical and logistical challenges. As a result, helium prices have seen dramatic increases in recent years, driven by both supply limitations and rising consumption across industries such as medical imaging, aerospace, and manufacturing, alongside the AI and tech boom.

In this dynamic environment, General Helium is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to the market. The company is focused on the strategic development of known helium reserves in Arizona’s Holbrook Basin. By concentrating on proven resources rather than speculative exploration, it aims to bring reliable helium supplies to market more rapidly and efficiently. This pragmatic approach not only helps address the supply gap but also positions the company as a stabilising force within the helium sector.

General Helium’s development strategy aligns seamlessly with the broader trends reshaping the helium landscape. As AI continues to drive innovation across global industries, companies dedicated to unlocking critical resources like helium are playing an increasingly vital role in sustaining technological progress and economic growth.

General Helium Inc is an emerging helium production company led by experienced oil and gas industry veterans. Focused on developing existing resources rather than exploration, GH prioritizes generating free cash flow.