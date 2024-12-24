Agree Realty Corporation Share Price Target ‘$80.48’, now 14.7% Upside Potential

Agree Realty Corporation which can be found using ticker (ADC) now have 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $89.00 and $75.00 calculating the average target share price we see $80.48. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $70.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The day 50 moving average is $74.95 and the 200 day MA is $67.20. The market capitalization for the company is 7.66B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $70.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,781,132,973 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 38.83, revenue per share of $5.99 and a 2.32% return on assets.

Agree Realty Corporation is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net-leased to tenants. The Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through, directly or indirectly, the operating partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. Its portfolio consists of over 1,839 properties located in 48 states and totaling approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its portfolio of properties is located in Texas, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, New York, Georgia, Virginia, Connecticut, Wisconsin and others. Its tenants include Walmart, Dollar General, Tractor Supply, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, TJX Companies, O’Reilly Auto Parts, CVS, Kroger, Lowe’s, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Sherwin-Williams, Sunbelt Rentals, Wawa, Home Depot, TBC Corporation, Gerber Collision and others.