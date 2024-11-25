Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$60.17’, now 55.9% Upside Potential

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ACHC) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $80.00 and $43.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $60.17. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.59 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 55.9%. The day 50 moving average is $54.15 and the 200 day MA is $68.39. The market capitalization for the company is 3.55B. The stock price is currently at: $38.23 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,536,469,881 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.53, revenue per share of $34.13 and a 6.06% return on assets.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company is engaged in developing and operating inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States. Its facilities that offer acute care services provide evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses through a medical delivery model that incorporates structured and intensive medical and behavioral therapies with 24-hour monitoring by a psychiatrist, psychiatric trained nurses, therapists and other direct care staff. Its specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities.