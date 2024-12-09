Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 45.0% Upside Potential

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. with ticker code (ACHC) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $80.00 and $43.00 with the average target price sitting at $60.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $41.50 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 45.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to $66.51. The company has a market cap of 3.82B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $41.12 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,537,432,300 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.48, revenue per share of $34.13 and a 6.06% return on assets.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company is engaged in developing and operating inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States. Its facilities that offer acute care services provide evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses through a medical delivery model that incorporates structured and intensive medical and behavioral therapies with 24-hour monitoring by a psychiatrist, psychiatric trained nurses, therapists and other direct care staff. Its specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities.