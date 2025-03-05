Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target ‘$135.54’, now -3.3% Downside Potential

Abbott Laboratories which can be found using ticker (ABT) have now 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $160.00 and $109.00 calculating the average target share price we see $135.54. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $140.22 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.3%. The day 50 moving average is $123.20 and the 200 moving average now moves to $113.86. The company has a market capitalization of 238.61B. The current share price for the company is: $137.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $230,636,847,570 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.01, revenue per share of $24.11 and a 6.06% return on assets.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women’s health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.