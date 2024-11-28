Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target ‘$129.87’, now 10.1% Upside Potential

Abbott Laboratories which can be found using ticker (ABT) have now 24 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $149.00 and $104.00 with the average share target price sitting at $129.87. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $117.96 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 10.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $115.66 while the 200 day moving average is $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of 206.31B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $118.95 USD

The potential market cap would be $227,146,988,117 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 36.16, revenue per share of $23.68 and a 6.49% return on assets.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women’s health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.