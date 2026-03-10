Scotch Corner IPO: What You Should Know Key Project Information Overview

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)

Marshalls plc

Marshalls to host live Investor Presentation following 2026 final results

Marshalls plc will host a live interactive presentation for investors on 20 March 2026 via the Engage Investor platform, following the release of its Final Results on 16 March.
Domino's Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group delivers solid FY2025 finish, maintains outlook for 2026

Domino’s Pizza Group posted modest sales growth in FY2025 and strong cash generation, supporting a higher dividend. The company said trading in early 2026 remains in line with market expectations as it focuses on core growth, digital expansion, and operational efficiency.
Grafton Group Plc

Grafton Group agrees deal to acquire Cygnum in Ireland

Grafton Group has agreed to acquire Irish offsite timber frame supplier Cygnum Holdings, strengthening Chadwicks Group’s offering and expanding its exposure to Ireland’s growing modular housing market.
ICG plc

ICG appoints Jonathon Bond as Independent Non-Executive Director

Jonathon Bond will join the ICG Board on 1 April 2026 and serve on the Remuneration Committee, as Stephen Welton and Rosemary Leith announce plans to retire at the July 2026 AGM.
Spirax Group

Spirax Group reports 2025 results with 5% organic revenue growth and margin progress

Spirax Group reported 2025 revenue of £1.7bn, up 5% organically and ahead of global industrial production. Adjusted operating profit rose 6%, while statutory profit declined due to restructuring costs.
Persimmon Plc

Persimmon posts 2025 growth as sales and revenue rise

Persimmon increased completions, revenue and profits in 2025, with housing revenue up 16% to £3.31bn. The company expects 12,000–12,500 completions in 2026, supported by strong forward sales and improved market conditions.

