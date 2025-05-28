Follow us on:

Why Finseta’s reinvention signals a new era for cross-border payments

Finseta Plc

Finseta, formerly known as Cornerstone FS, has entered a new chapter, marked by a bold rebranding and a renewed commitment to innovation in international payments. CEO James Hickman, a seasoned figure with over 25 years in financial services, recently shared how the company is navigating the rapidly evolving fintech landscape and seizing emerging opportunities across global markets.

The name change to Finseta is more than a new label, it signifies a fundamental evolution in strategy. The brand now reflects a more tech-forward identity, aligned with the demands of a digital-first economy. Finseta offers cross-border payment solutions that are as seamless as they are expansive, operating in more than 165 countries and supporting over 140 currencies. At the core of its offering is a single account platform that allows businesses to manage international transactions with greater speed and ease.

What sets Finseta apart is its proactive approach to regulation and infrastructure. In an industry where compliance can make or break scalability, Finseta is investing heavily in systems that not only meet existing requirements but are built to flex with future demands. This strategic foresight ensures the company remains agile, no matter how the regulatory tide turns.

One of the standout areas of growth is embedded finance. Finseta is positioning itself to capitalise on this trend by integrating its payment capabilities directly into client platforms. This move is key to meeting the expectations of today’s digital-native businesses, which demand speed, security and simplicity as standard. By embedding services rather than merely offering them, Finseta deepens its client relationships and embeds itself in the very workflows of its users.

Growth after going public is never straightforward, but Hickman made it clear that Finseta is prepared to meet this challenge head-on. Maintaining the nimbleness of a start-up while scaling like an enterprise is no small feat, yet Finseta is achieving this through a customer-centric ethos and a clear focus on its core competencies. Foreign exchange remains one of these, and the company continues to leverage its deep FX expertise to offer competitive pricing and exceptional reliability.

Rather than chasing every fintech trend, Finseta’s leadership is carefully selecting avenues for expansion that align with both market need and internal capability. It’s a disciplined strategy that speaks to investor confidence—prioritising sustainable, profitable growth over hype-driven experimentation.

By aligning its infrastructure, services and brand around the specific needs of globally minded businesses, Finseta is no longer just a fintech provider, it’s becoming an essential partner in global commerce. This transformation reflects a broader industry shift, where fintechs must not only be fast but foundational.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.

