Cora Gold Sanankoro’s Smarter Flow Sheet Sets the Stage for Scalable, Low-Cost Gold Production (Video)

Cora Gold (LON:CORA) CEO Bert Monro outlines how the company is optimising its Sanankoro Gold Project in South Mali with a redesigned processing plant that cuts power usage and capital intensity. With the gold price significantly stronger since its 2022 DFS and new senior hires in place, Cora is positioned to advance swiftly toward production. Monro details how a scrubber circuit and two-stage processing could make future expansions cheaper and greener, creating an even more attractive investment case in today’s market.

Cora Gold Ltd. is a West African-focused gold exploration and development company, with its flagship asset, the Sanankoro Gold Project, located in southern Mali.

