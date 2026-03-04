Follow us on:

Why a restrained Spring Statement could support UK market confidence

Time Finance

As the UK prepares for its Spring Statement, the most constructive outcome for investors may be the simplest one: no new surprises. In the current economic climate, stability is a deliberate strategy designed to protect credibility, manage risk and preserve flexibility.

The Spring Statement is positioned as a fiscal update rather than a full Budget. With growth forecasts revised down and public finances under pressure from higher borrowing costs, the scope for major new commitments is limited. Any significant tax cuts or spending increases would either require additional borrowing or further tightening elsewhere.

Government bond markets respond not only to the scale of borrowing but also to confidence in fiscal management. A steady Statement, focused on updated forecasts rather than policy shifts, signals that the Treasury remains committed to maintaining control of the public finances.

Firms are still absorbing the impact of previous fiscal measures and adjusting to a higher tax environment. Introducing new changes mid cycle would complicate capital allocation decisions and delay investment planning. A period of policy consistency allows companies to assess costs, manage cash flow and make strategic decisions with greater clarity.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

Time Finance Profit Margin Rises as Lending Hits Record £235M in Interim Results (Video)

Time Finance posts record lending and stronger margins in H1 2025 results, with CEO Ed Rimmer highlighting improved credit quality and a 48% jump in new business.

