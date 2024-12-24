Whirlpool Corporation Share Price Target ‘$111.15’, now -2.9% Downside Potential

Whirlpool Corporation which can be found using ticker (WHR) now have 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $137.00 and $74.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $111.15. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $114.51 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $110.68 and the 200 day moving average is $102.97. The company has a market cap of 6.38B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $115.73 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,194,283,335 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.39, revenue per share of $318.82 and a 3.13% return on assets.

Whirlpool Corporation is a kitchen and laundry company. The Company’s segments include North America, which markets and distributes home appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir, affresh, Swash, everydrop and Gladiator brand names primarily to retailers, distributors and builders, as well as directly to consumers; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which market and distribute its domestic appliances to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers under the Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag and Privileg brand names; Latin America, which produces market and distribute its home appliances, small domestic appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Acros, Maytag and Eslabon de Lujo brand names, and Asia, which markets and distributes products under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Ariston, Indesit, Bauknecht and Elica brand names.