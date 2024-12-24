Follow us on:

WESCO International, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$222.43’, now 24.9% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
WESCO International, Inc. which can be found using ticker (WCC) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $250.00 and $192.12 calculating the mean target share price we have $222.43. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $178.09 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 24.9%. The day 50 moving average is $193.93 while the 200 day moving average is $173.04. The market cap for the company is 8.77B. The current share price for the company is: $179.02 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,956,201,982 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.34, revenue per share of $434.11 and a 5.36% return on assets.

WESCO International, Inc. is a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. The Company conducts its business through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies a range of products and solutions primarily to the construction, industrial and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets. Its EES segment supplies various products, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices (the Internet of Things), security, lighting, wire and cable, safety, and maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products. Its CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. The UBS segment provides products and services to investor-owned utilities, public power companies, including municipalities, as well as global service providers, wireless providers and broadband operators.

