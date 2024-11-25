Weir Group PLC 4.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Weir Group PLC with ticker (LON:WEIR) now has a potential upside of 4.1% according to JP Morgan.



WEIR.L



JP Morgan set a target price of 2,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Weir Group PLC share price of 2,210 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 4.1%. Trading has ranged between 1,764 (52 week low) and 2,230 (52 week high) with an average of 745,353 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,778,963,120.



The Weir Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of technology driven mining solutions and manufacturer of Linatex premium rubber. The Company provides processing equipment, wear parts and equipment attachments. Its segments include Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment includes engineering, manufacturing and service processing technology used in abrasive, high-wear mining applications. Its differentiated technology is also used in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment includes ground engaging tools, attachments, artificial intelligence and machine vision technologies that optimize productivity for customers in global mining and infrastructure markets. Its processing equipment categories include mining, aggregates and infrastructure, and general industry. Its mining category includes comminution, classification, pumping and slurry transportation, concentrate and filtration, tailings, and dewatering. Its brands include Warman, GEHO, Cavex and Enduron.







