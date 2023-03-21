Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

WAG Payment Solutions’ Eurowag continuing to deliver for stakeholders

Eurowag

WAG Payment Solutions plc (LON:WAG), trading as Eurowag, has announced its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022:

Eurowag_AR2022_Website_finalDownload

WAG Payment Solutions provides information technology solutions. The Company offers pan-European integrated payments and mobility platform focused on the commercial road transportation industry. 

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading pan-European integrated payments and mobility platform focused on the Commercial Road Transportation industry. Eurowag’s innovative solutions makes life simpler for small and medium businesses in the CRT industry across Europe through its unique combination of payments solutions, seamless technology, a data-driven digital ecosystem and high-quality customer service.

