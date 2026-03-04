Vistry Group announces retirement of Greg Fitzgerald and CEO succession plan

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has announced that Greg Fitzgerald has informed the Board that he intends to retire from the Company. Greg’s retirement will see the separation of the Chair and CEO roles.

His tenure as Chair will conclude at the AGM on 13 May 2026. Greg will continue to serve as CEO for up to 12 months, or until a successor is appointed.

A search for Greg’s successor as CEO has commenced, and in anticipation of Greg’s eventual retirement as CEO, the Board has a detailed CEO succession plan which will enable an effective transition of responsibilities.

Greg Fitzgerald, Executive Chair and CEO of Vistry Group said: “It has been a privilege to work with such dedicated colleagues to transform the business to become the leading provider of affordable, mixed tenure housing in the country. It is an exciting time for Vistry as it focuses on addressing the chronic affordable housing shortage. After over 45 years in the sector, it is the right time for me to retire and I am confident that Vistry will go from strength to strength well into the future.”

Rob Woodward, Senior Independent and Non-Executive Director of Vistry Group, said: “On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Greg for his outstanding contribution to Vistry since 2017 and to the sector over his illustrious career. During his time with Vistry, he has played a pivotal role in its strategic transformation by leading the turnaround of Bovis; the acquisition of Linden Homes and the Galliford Try partnerships business to create Vistry; the acquisition of Countryside; and the strategic step to focus on partnerships. The Company is now well positioned for growth and is set to play a key role in the increased supply of high-quality affordable homes in the UK. His legacy and impact across the UK housing sector cannot be understated. We look forward to continuing to work with him until his departure, driving the success of the business, and we wish him well in his forthcoming retirement.”

Further updates will be given in due course, including the date on which Greg will step down from the Board. Following his retirement, Greg will act as a special adviser for 12 months, ensuring the Group continues to benefit from his extensive experience.

Notes to editors

Greg began his career in construction through an apprenticeship route and is widely recognised for his deep operational expertise, commercial focus, and longstanding leadership in the UK housebuilding sector. Greg was Chief Executive of Galliford Try PLC from 2005 to 2015, having previously been Managing Director of its house building division. Prior to this, he was a founder and later, Managing Director of Midas Homes, which was acquired by Galliford Try PLC in 1997. As Chief Executive, he transformed Galliford Try PLC from a building contractor into a well-respected housebuilding and construction business, which included the acquisition of Linden Homes in 2007. Greg was Executive Chair of Galliford Try PLC before becoming Non-Executive Chair. In addition, he served as Non-Executive Director of the National House Building Council.

The remuneration arrangements in relation to Greg’s departure from the Company will be disclosed on the Company’s website at the appropriate time in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006.