UK defensive pivot lifts selective gains

The FTSE 100 crept higher on Wednesday, underpinned by emerging relief over the Israel–Iran ceasefire and a wave of renewed interest in commodity and defence names. But this isn’t a broad-based rally, it’s a selective recalibration, a repositioning by investors who seem to be quietly hedging geopolitical risk while seeking pockets of value.

Miners led the charge, with copper producers such as Glencore, Anglo American and Antofagasta each gaining around 1–2% as copper prices climbed for a fourth straight session amid supply constraints. Gold miners also steadied, with stocks like Endeavour Mining and Fresnillo inching higher, reflecting a shift from knee‑jerk volatility into a more measured investor response to declining gold prices.

Yet it was the defence sector that captured most attention: Babcock International surged approximately 13%, the firm’s strongest day in over a decade, after upgrading its mid‑term guidance and launching a £200 million share buyback alongside a 30% dividend uplift. The share rally reflects fresh determination by government policy, up to a UK defence spend of 5% of GDP by 2035, with incremental targets of 2.6% within two years and 3% by 2027 being brought forward via reallocated foreign aid budgets. These solid metrics, 51% profit growth to £364 million on £4.8 billion revenue and a strong £10.4 billion order book, underscore why Babcock is now viewed as emblematic of a quiet structural rerating.

The FTSE’s relatively muted reaction, flat overall, underscores how narrow this rally is, with index‑wide gains offset by weakness in energy and utilities. Oil stocks BP and Shell declined around 5% in the wake of softened investor sentiment on crude prices following the ceasefire. Brent crude has stabilised near $67–68 per barrel, down from a weekend peak of nearly $80, offering a short‑term reprieve for inflation outlooks and potentially lightening the load on central bankers.

Elsewhere, Halfords posted a 6% rise in underlying profits to £38 million, bolstered by its expanding, higher‑margin car servicing division. Though it flagged pressure from labour‑driven inflation, its ability to deliver operational leverage bodes well in a cost‑constrained environment. Meanwhile, luxury names picked up modest gains after upgrades—Burberry was lifted higher by fresh analyst enthusiasm, and Rolls‑Royce along with BAE Systems advanced following news of a UK order for 12 F‑35A jets at the NATO summit.

Beneath the rally, the broader economy presents a mixed backdrop. UK graduate job openings are at their lowest in seven years, and advertising giant WPP saw a 2.6% dip following cautious sentiment around leadership transition. These signals, combined with softer labour market data, reinforce the case for potential Bank of England rate cuts, though inflation remains a wildcard.

Anchored by global miners and flanked by a surge in defence equities, today’s market action reflects a nuanced rotation rather than full-scale risk-on sentiment. Investors appear to be balancing renewed geopolitical calm with prudent positioning around sectors set to benefit from long‑term policy shifts. In this selective market environment, opportunities lie in companies aligned with disciplined capital deployment, resilient earnings profiles and strategic exposure to supply‑constrained growth drivers.

Babcock’s climb embodies that blend of modern defence demand, robust financial discipline and structural policy tailwinds, everything you’d want from a stock benefiting from both government support and global strategic needs.

