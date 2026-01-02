Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED (TFIF.L) Stock Analysis: High Dividend Yield Captures Investor Attention

Broker Ratings

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (TFIF.L) presents a compelling proposition for investors seeking exposure to the European fixed income markets, with a standout dividend yield of 9.76% that has been capturing attention in the financial community. As a closed-ended mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited and managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP, the fund offers a strategic focus on asset-backed securities, leveraging both top-down and bottom-up security selection methodologies.

###Company Profile and Market Position###
Domiciled in Guernsey and part of the asset management industry within the financial services sector, TwentyFour Income Fund Limited boasts a market capitalization of $928.24 million. The fund’s strategy is to invest across the maturity spectrum in the European fixed income markets, utilizing a comprehensive approach that includes market technicals, sentiment, and rigorous risk analysis to build its portfolio.

###Stock Performance and Valuation###
Currently priced at 113.4 GBp, the stock has experienced a slight decline of 0.60 GBp, marking a negligible change of -0.01%. Over the past year, the stock has traded within a 52-week range of 106.00 to 114.80 GBp, indicating relative stability within its price band. Notably, the stock lacks traditional valuation metrics such as P/E ratios, which are often used to gauge growth potential and comparative value.

###Dividend Appeal###
The most significant highlight for investors is the fund’s dividend yield of 9.76%, supported by a payout ratio of 88.35%. This robust yield offers a lucrative income stream for investors, particularly in an environment where fixed income returns are pivotal. The fund’s focus on asset-backed securities likely contributes to its ability to maintain such an attractive yield, positioning it as a desirable choice for income-focused portfolios.

###Analyst Ratings and Market Sentiment###
Interestingly, there are currently no buy, hold, or sell ratings for TFIF.L, suggesting that analysts may see it as a niche investment within the broader market landscape. The absence of a target price range or average target further underscores the fund’s unique position, driven largely by its income-generating capabilities rather than growth potential.

###Technical Indicators###
From a technical perspective, the 50-day moving average is 112.59 GBp, while the 200-day moving average stands at 111.89 GBp. These figures suggest that the stock is trading slightly above these averages, indicating a modest upward trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.48 suggests that the stock is nearing oversold territory, which could potentially present a buying opportunity for contrarian investors. The MACD indicator, at 0.28, slightly exceeds the signal line of 0.27, signaling a tentative buy signal.

###Investment Considerations###
While TwentyFour Income Fund Limited may not appeal to growth-centric investors due to the absence of explicit growth indicators such as revenue growth or net income figures, its high dividend yield is particularly attractive. The fund’s strategic investment focus on European asset-backed securities enhances its appeal for those seeking stable income in a diverse portfolio. Investors should weigh the high yield against the potential risks associated with the fixed income market, particularly in the context of fluctuating interest rates and economic conditions in Europe.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited stands as a testament to the power of income-focused investment strategies, providing a unique opportunity for investors to capitalize on steady returns amidst a backdrop of market uncertainties.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Ilika Plc

Ilika plc 2025 Review, Stereax Commercial Shipments, Goliath Scale-Up and Funding Progress

Take a look back at Ilika’s 2025 progress, as the company moved from laboratory validation to manufacturing, delivering key Stereax and Goliath solid-state battery milestones.
Blockchain | Bitcoin

B HODL Completes £70,000 Bitcoin-Backed Loan Drawdown for Treasury Acquisition

B HODL acquires 1 Bitcoin using £70,000 loan drawdown, increasing total holdings to 158.211 BTC as part of its ongoing treasury accumulation strategy.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Completes Sale of Whirlwind Asset

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has completed the sale of its Whirlwind asset to Buho Infrastructure, including escrow and contingent payments aligned with its investment policy.
Harbour Energy plc

Harbour Energy Named Operator of Major Zama Oil Project Offshore Mexico

Harbour Energy has been appointed operator of the Zama oil field in Mexico, a key offshore project with estimated recoverable resources of 750 million barrels.
Avation plc

Avation delivers ATR 72-600 aircraft to SUM Air under 12-year lease

Avation PLC has delivered a new ATR 72-600 aircraft to South Korean airline SUM Air under a twelve-year lease.
Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT completes £97.6m UK supermarket acquisitions

Supermarket Income REIT has completed the acquisition of three UK supermarkets for a total of £97.6 million, delivering an average net initial yield of 5.5%.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple