The Cigna Group Share Price Target ‘$399.00’, now 20.9% Upside Potential

The Cigna Group with ticker code (CI) have now 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $438.00 and $360.00 with the average share target price sitting at $399.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $330.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $335.38 and the 200 day MA is $341.79. The market cap for the company is 91.36B. The stock price is currently at: $328.45 USD

The potential market cap would be $110,439,150,120 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.16, revenue per share of $808.02 and a 2.8% return on assets.

The Cigna Group is a global health services company. The Company’s portfolio of offerings solves diverse challenges across the healthcare system. The Company offers a differentiated set of pharmacy, medical, behavioral, dental and supplemental products, and services, primarily through two platforms: Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth Health Services includes a range of coordinated and point solution health services and capabilities, as well as those from partners across the health care system, in pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions, which are provided to health plans, employers, government organizations and health care providers. Cigna Healthcare includes the United States Commercial, United States Government, and International Health operating segments, which provide medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers.