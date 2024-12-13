Follow us on:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Share Price Target ‘$182.61’, now 30.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Tenet Healthcare Corporation with ticker code (THC) now have 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $217.00 and $140.00 calculating the average target share price we see $182.61. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $140.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $153.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to $136.37. The market capitalization for the company is 13.32B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $135.36 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,365,669,706 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.29, revenue per share of $213.20 and a 6.99% return on assets.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including USPI Holding Company, Inc. (USPI), it operates approximately 61 acute care and specialty hospitals, as well as over 575 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), imaging centers, off-campus emergency departments (ED) and micro-hospitals. The Company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care segment and Conifer. Its Hospital Operations segment includes its acute care and specialty hospitals, imaging centers, ancillary outpatient facilities, micro hospitals and physician practices. Its Ambulatory Care segment consists of USPI’s ASCs and surgical hospitals. Its Conifer segment provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients through its Conifer Holdings, Inc. subsidiary.

