Tenet Healthcare Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 36.0% Upside Potential

Tenet Healthcare Corporation which can be found using ticker (THC) now have 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $217.00 and $140.00 and has a mean target at $177.96. Now with the previous closing price of $130.86 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 36.0%. The day 50 moving average is $139.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to $140.07. The market capitalization for the company is 12.78B. The stock price is currently at: $134.43 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,385,151,758 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.26, revenue per share of $213.20 and a 6.99% return on assets.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including USPI Holding Company, Inc. (USPI), it operates approximately 61 acute care and specialty hospitals, as well as over 575 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), imaging centers, off-campus emergency departments (ED) and micro-hospitals. The Company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care segment and Conifer. Its Hospital Operations segment includes its acute care and specialty hospitals, imaging centers, ancillary outpatient facilities, micro hospitals and physician practices. Its Ambulatory Care segment consists of USPI’s ASCs and surgical hospitals. Its Conifer segment provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients through its Conifer Holdings, Inc. subsidiary.