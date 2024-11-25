Follow us on:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$61.75’, now 13.5% Upside Potential

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. with ticker code (TPX) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $67.00 and $55.00 calculating the average target share price we see $61.75. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $54.40 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 13.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $52.10 and the 200 day moving average is $51.36. The company has a market cap of 9.51B. The stock price is currently at: $54.74 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,790,092,132 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25, revenue per share of $28.23 and a 8.39% return on assets.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. North America segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its International segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America (other than Mexico). Its portfolio of product brands includes Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster, and its non-branded offerings include private label and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, including mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products and components. Its primary selling channels are wholesale and direct. Its products are sold through third-party retailers and over its approximately 700 Company-owned stores worldwide and e-commerce channels.

