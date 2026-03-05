SSP Group Announces Appointment of New Chair Andrew Martin

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG), a leading operator of restaurants, bars, cafes and other food and beverage outlets in travel locations across 38 countries, has announced the appointment of Andrew Martin as Chair of the Board, with effect from 1 June 2026. Following his appointment, Andrew will also assume the role of Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Andrew succeeds Carolyn Bradley, who has served as Interim Chair since the AGM on 23 January 2026. Carolyn will remain on the Board as Senior Independent Director.

Andrew has extensive experience across the global consumer, travel, hospitality and support services sectors. He is currently Chair of Intertek Group plc, a FTSE 100 company, and is stepping down at the end of May 2026 after more than five years in his current role and ten years in total as a Non-Executive Director. He was previously Chair of Hays plc, and has also served as a Non‑Executive Director of easyJet plc and John Lewis Partnership plc, where he chaired the Audit and Risk Committee.

Andrew held Board-level executive roles at Compass Group plc from 2004 to 2015, including Group Chief Operating Officer for Europe and Japan, and Group Finance Director. Prior to that, he was Group Finance Director of First Choice Holidays plc (now part of the TUI Group). Andrew is a Chartered Accountant.

Carolyn Bradley, Interim Chair, said:

“After a thorough and rigorous recruitment and selection process, I am delighted to welcome Andrew as Chair Designate of SSP Group. He brings extensive experience in finance, execution, governance and corporate stewardship, along with a proven track record of Board leadership. He also has deep sector knowledge underpinned by his tenure at Compass. The Board believes his expertise will be invaluable as we pursue opportunities to accelerate performance and create shareholder value. I look forward to working closely with him in my continuing role as Senior Independent Director.”

Andrew Martin, Chair designate, said:

“I am delighted to be joining the Board of SSP Group as Chair. The company operates in an attractive industry and has a strong business model with clear opportunities for value creation. I look forward to working with the Board, Patrick and the broader leadership team to drive strong execution of the ‘Focus26’ agenda and to help shape strategy to deliver strengthened value for shareholders and other stakeholders.”