SPS Commerce, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$201.23’, now 37.6% Upside Potential

SPS Commerce, Inc. with ticker code (SPSC) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $245.00 and $175.00 calculating the average target share price we see $201.23. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $146.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $183.52 and the 200 day MA is $189.27. The market cap for the company is 5.54B. Currently the stock stands at: $146.68 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,625,552,141 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 71.9, revenue per share of $17.10 and a 5.99% return on assets.

SPS Commerce, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management services that supports retailers, grocers, distributors, suppliers and logistics firms to communicate and collaborate by simplifying how they manage and share item, order and sales data across omnichannel retail channels. The Company’s SPS Commerce cloud-based Platform offers a range of services, including Fulfillment, Analytics, and Other supply chain management products. The Fulfillment product is a full-service electronic data interchange (EDI) solution where companies can use it as a single system to manage orders and logistics from all sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces. The Analytics solution consists of data analytics applications that enable its customers to improve their visibility across their supply chains through analytics capabilities. The Company also provides several complimentary products, such as its assortment product and its community product.