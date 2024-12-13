Sonoco Products Company Share Price Target ‘$58.88’, now 13.2% Upside Potential

Sonoco Products Company which can be found using ticker (SON) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $66.00 and $52.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $58.88. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $52.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day MA is $52.03 and the 200 day moving average is $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of 5.12B. Currently the stock stands at: $52.13 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,797,267,193 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.91, revenue per share of $66.70 and a 4.98% return on assets.

Sonoco Products Company is a provider of variety of consumer packaging, industrial and protective packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. Consumer Packaging segment consists of rigid packaging (paper, metal, and plastic) and flexible packaging, primarily serving the consumer staples market focused on food, beverage, household, and personal products. Its rigid paper containers are manufactured from recycled paperboard. Its rigid plastic products are comprised of thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures for fresh produce, condiments, and pre-packaged foods. Its flexible packaging is comprised primarily of plastic packaging serving a variety of food and personal product applications. Its Paper Packaging segment produces and sells paperboard tubes, cones, and cores; paper-based protective packaging; and uncoated recycled paperboard. The Company operates in approximately 310 locations in 32 countries.