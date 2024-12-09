Sonoco Products Company – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.6% Upside Potential

Sonoco Products Company which can be found using ticker (SON) have now 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $66.00 and $52.00 with the average target price sitting at $58.88. Now with the previous closing price of $50.94 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 15.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and the 200 day MA is $54.56. The market cap for the company is 5.03B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $51.23 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,817,967,751 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.6, revenue per share of $66.70 and a 4.98% return on assets.

Sonoco Products Company is a provider of variety of consumer packaging, industrial and protective packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. Consumer Packaging segment consists of rigid packaging (paper, metal, and plastic) and flexible packaging, primarily serving the consumer staples market focused on food, beverage, household, and personal products. Its rigid paper containers are manufactured from recycled paperboard. Its rigid plastic products are comprised of thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures for fresh produce, condiments, and pre-packaged foods. Its flexible packaging is comprised primarily of plastic packaging serving a variety of food and personal product applications. Its Paper Packaging segment produces and sells paperboard tubes, cones, and cores; paper-based protective packaging; and uncoated recycled paperboard. The Company operates in approximately 310 locations in 32 countries.