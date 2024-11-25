Royal Gold, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$168.91’, now 14.0% Upside Potential

Royal Gold, Inc. with ticker code (RGLD) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $186.00 and $140.00 calculating the average target share price we see $168.91. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $148.18 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 14.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $145.00 and the 200 day MA is $130.17. The market cap for the company is 9.80B. The stock price is currently at: $148.99 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,167,635,324 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.55%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.09, revenue per share of $9.84 and a 7.44% return on assets.

Royal Gold, Inc. is a precious metals stream and royalty company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Company owns royalty interests on approximately 32 production stage properties, 18 development stage properties and on approximately 123 exploration stage properties. It owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration stage streams and royalties on properties located in gold regions. The Company’s principal properties include Andacollo, Cortez, Khoemacau Project, Mount Milligan, Penasquito and Pueblo Viejo.