Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Rotork PLC 16.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Rotork PLC with ticker (LON:ROR) now has a potential upside of 16.1% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

ROR.L

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 390 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rotork PLC share price of 336 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 16.1%. Trading has ranged between 297 (52 week low) and 363 (52 week high) with an average of 1,444,569 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,869,232,268.

Rotork plc is a United Kingdom-based global provider of flow control and instrumentation solutions for the industrial actuation and flow control markets. These include oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications. Its segments include Oil & Gas, Chemical, Process & Industrial and Water & Power. The Oil & Gas segment is a supplier of electric critical duty actuators and related services to the global oil and gas sector. The Chemical, Process & Industrial segment is a supplier of specialist actuators and instruments for niche applications in the broad chemical, process industry, and industrial sectors. Water & Power segment supplier of premium actuators, predominantly electric, and gearboxes for applications in the water and power generation sectors. Its products include electric actuators, pneumatic & hydraulic actuators, process control actuators, pneumatic valves & manifolds, services & support, gearboxes & accessories, and control networks.



Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Rotork PLC 20.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Rotork PLC 16.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Rotork

    Rotork plc issues Positive Trading Update with strong order intake and revenue growth

    Rotork plc issues a positive trading update for Q1 2024, showing growth in order intake and revenues. Good visibility for H2 and unchanged full-year expectations.
    Broker Ratings

    Rotork PLC -5.1% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Rotork PLC -10.4% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Rotork PLC 8.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.