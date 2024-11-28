Robinhood Markets, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$32.24’, now -11.5% Downside Potential

Robinhood Markets, Inc. which can be found using ticker (HOOD) have now 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $55.00 and $20.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $32.24. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.42 this would indicate that there is a downside of -11.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to $21.54. The company has a market cap of 33.28B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $37.65 USD

The potential market cap would be $29,457,583,197 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.22%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 64.91, revenue per share of $2.75 and a 1.51% return on assets.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. develops financial services platform. The Company is principally focused on developing application for cash management such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrency. The Company’s platform offers trading in United States (U.S) listed stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs), as well as related options and American depositary receipts (ADRs); cryptocurrency trading through its subsidiary, Robinhood Crypto, LLC (RHC); fractional trading, which enables its customers to build a diversified portfolio and access stocks; recurring investments; IPO access and directed share program; cash management, which includes Robinhood-branded debit cards; Robinhood Gold, a monthly paid subscription service that provides customers with features, such as instant access to deposits and professional research. It also offers learning and education solutions, which include Robinhood Snacks, Robinhood Learn, Newsfeeds, In-App Education, and Crypto Learn and Earn.