Robinhood Markets, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.3% Upside Potential

Robinhood Markets, Inc. which can be found using ticker (HOOD) have now 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $60.00 and $20.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $41.76. Now with the previous closing price of $38.92 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 7.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and the 200 day MA is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of 36.84B. The stock price is currently at: $41.67 USD

The potential market cap would be $39,527,614,051 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.22%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 71.84, revenue per share of $2.75 and a 1.51% return on assets.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. develops financial services platform. The Company is principally focused on developing application for cash management such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrency. The Company’s platform offers trading in United States (U.S) listed stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs), as well as related options and American depositary receipts (ADRs); cryptocurrency trading through its subsidiary, Robinhood Crypto, LLC (RHC); fractional trading, which enables its customers to build a diversified portfolio and access stocks; recurring investments; IPO access and directed share program; cash management, which includes Robinhood-branded debit cards; Robinhood Gold, a monthly paid subscription service that provides customers with features, such as instant access to deposits and professional research. It also offers learning and education solutions, which include Robinhood Snacks, Robinhood Learn, Newsfeeds, In-App Education, and Crypto Learn and Earn.