Rethinking global equity exposure through an unconventional lens

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust presents a case for reassessing traditional global equity strategies. Its approach challenges the assumption that passive market participation or conventional diversification will continue to serve investors effectively. Instead, the trust focuses on four macro forces it believes are reshaping the investment environment: demographic change, security risk, environmental constraint and technological acceleration.

An ageing population, shrinking labour pools and generational wealth transfer now point to a more complex impact on global growth. Security, once a background risk, is now embedded within geopolitical relations, cyber resilience and supply chain integrity. Environmental limits are not seen solely as externalities but as financial and operational constraints. And technology, while opening new frontiers, is also bringing increased disruption and compressed business cycles.

The trust’s shares recently hit a 12-month high, trading intraday at GBX 342 and closing at GBX 339.26. Valuation metrics such as a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.42 indicate a relatively measured risk profile, while an ROE of 5.17 % and an 83.86 % net margin highlight operational efficiency.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust posts September rise and 16.5% annual return

Global Opportunities Trust continues to pursue a disciplined, valuation-driven investment strategy, maintaining flexibility across asset classes and geographies while seeking long-term value for shareholders.
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust reports 11.9% one year share price return to 31 August

Global Opportunities Trust has released its August 2025 factsheet, reporting a 12-month NAV increase of 8.8% and a share price gain of 11.8%.
Global Opportunities Trust

12.2% total return in H1 2025! Global equity income trust GOT delivers

Global Opportunities Trust reports a 4.0% NAV total return and a 12.2% share price total return for the six months to 30 June 2025, with net assets rising to £110.7 million.
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust NAV at £110.7 m

As at 30 June 2025, Global Opportunities Trust reported net assets of £110.7 m with equity investments representing 64.6 % of the portfolio. Top holdings include the AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund (12.9 %) and Volunteer Park Capital Fund (7.0 %).
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Equity Investment Trust GOT Impresses with a 9.9% Share Price Rise in May

The trust delivered an exceptional share price performance of +9.9%. This significantly outperformed both the NAV growth (+3.8%) and the FTSE All-World Index (+4.8%).
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Shows Its Mettle | QuotedData

a distinctive, carefully considered, flexible, go-anywhere investment approach that has done a good job of delivering positive NAV returns over the medium-to-long term, while holding up relatively well in periods of market downturns.

