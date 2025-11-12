Rethinking global equity exposure through an unconventional lens

Global Opportunities Trust presents a case for reassessing traditional global equity strategies. Its approach challenges the assumption that passive market participation or conventional diversification will continue to serve investors effectively. Instead, the trust focuses on four macro forces it believes are reshaping the investment environment: demographic change, security risk, environmental constraint and technological acceleration.

An ageing population, shrinking labour pools and generational wealth transfer now point to a more complex impact on global growth. Security, once a background risk, is now embedded within geopolitical relations, cyber resilience and supply chain integrity. Environmental limits are not seen solely as externalities but as financial and operational constraints. And technology, while opening new frontiers, is also bringing increased disruption and compressed business cycles.

The trust’s shares recently hit a 12-month high, trading intraday at GBX 342 and closing at GBX 339.26. Valuation metrics such as a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.42 indicate a relatively measured risk profile, while an ROE of 5.17 % and an 83.86 % net margin highlight operational efficiency.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.