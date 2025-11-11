Record plc Transition Strategy Gains Traction as CEO Eyes Billion-Dollar Milestone (Video)

In a recent update, Record plc (LON:REC) CEO Dr Jan Hendrik Witte revealed how the firm is using its scale and agility to expand beyond FX risk management into infrastructure, emerging markets debt, and credit. With over $110 billion in AUM and $1 trillion in annual trading volume, Witte explained how Record’s evolution is not just a diversification play but a deliberate strategy aimed at significantly increasing market value.

Key Moments:

00:40 – What Record plc does for institutional investors

– What Record plc does for institutional investors 02:16 – How Record stays agile while managing over $110bn AUM

– How Record stays agile while managing over $110bn AUM 03:44 – Moving into EM debt, credit, and infrastructure equity

– Moving into EM debt, credit, and infrastructure equity 05:44 – Why profits dipped and how product categories differ

– Why profits dipped and how product categories differ 08:05 – The strategy behind targeting a $1bn market capitalisation

Company Overview:

Record plc is a specialist currency and asset manager focused on delivering tailored solutions for large institutional investors. The firm provides FX hedging, absolute return strategies, and now broader private market investment vehicles including infrastructure equity and EM local debt.