Avation plc $300m Bond Strategy, Credit Upgrades and Widebody Windfall (Video)

In this interview, Avation plc (LON:AVAP) Executive Chairman Jeff Chatfield shares how the company secured a $300 million bond refinancing package and why it positions them more strongly going forward. He also discusses recent credit rating upgrades, a standout 16-year widebody lease extension, and the company’s growth plans with narrowbody aircraft and turboprops. This conversation offers a direct look at how Avation is managing capital, scaling its fleet and navigating a supply-starved aviation sector.

Key Moments:

[00:10] – Introduction to Avation and Jeff Chatfield

– Introduction to Avation and Jeff Chatfield [00:31] – Why the $300m 2031 bond was issued and how it de-risks the business

– Why the $300m 2031 bond was issued and how it de-risks the business [01:58] – Comparison of bond market environment now vs. 2026

– Comparison of bond market environment now vs. 2026 [03:48] – Upgraded credit ratings from S&P, Moody’s and Fitch

– Upgraded credit ratings from S&P, Moody’s and Fitch [06:32] – EVA lease extension on A330 to 2031 and its value

– EVA lease extension on A330 to 2031 and its value [08:28] – Narrowbody aircraft growth strategy and sourcing challenges

– Narrowbody aircraft growth strategy and sourcing challenges [09:05] – Role and relevance of ATR turboprops in Avation’s fleet

– Role and relevance of ATR turboprops in Avation’s fleet [11:07] – What investors can expect over the next 12 months

– What investors can expect over the next 12 months [11:52] – Access to debt and equity markets and recent capital raising

What the Company Does:

Avation plc is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, owning a fleet of aircraft leased to airlines across the world.