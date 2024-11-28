Follow us on:

QuidelOrtho Corporation Share Price Target ‘$51.50’, now 25.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
QuidelOrtho Corporation with ticker code (QDEL) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $64.00 and $38.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $51.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $40.98 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 25.7%. The 50 day MA is $41.07 and the 200 day MA is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of 2.77B. The current share price for the company is: $41.12 USD

The potential market cap would be $3,475,553,340 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $42.04 and a 1.04% return on assets.

QuidelOrtho Corporation is a vitro diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of advanced technologies in diagnostic testing. Its capabilities include immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine. The Company’s business units include Labs, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, and Transfusion Medicine. Its Labs business unit includes Virology, Specialty Products, Specialty Products, Immunodiagnostics, VITROS Platform, XT Platform, VITROS XT Platform, and VITROS Automation Solutions. Its Molecular Diagnostics business includes Lyra, Solana, and Savanna. It provides diagnostic testing solutions under various brand names, including AdenoPlus, BIOVUE, D, ELVIRA, ELVIS, FastPoint, FreshCells, InflammaDry, Lyra, MicroVue, Ortho, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Ortho Vision, Quidel, QuickVue, QuickVue+, QVue, ReadyCells, Savanna, Sofia, Solana, Thyretain, Triage, Virena, and Vitros.

