QuidelOrtho Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 14.8% Upside Potential

QuidelOrtho Corporation which can be found using ticker (QDEL) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $64.00 and $38.00 calculating the average target price we see $51.14. Now with the previous closing price of $44.55 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 14.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and the 200 day moving average is $41.05. The market capitalization for the company is 3.03B. The stock price is currently at: $45.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $3,477,533,226 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $42.04 and a 1.04% return on assets.

QuidelOrtho Corporation is a vitro diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of advanced technologies in diagnostic testing. Its capabilities include immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine. The Company’s business units include Labs, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, and Transfusion Medicine. Its Labs business unit includes Virology, Specialty Products, Specialty Products, Immunodiagnostics, VITROS Platform, XT Platform, VITROS XT Platform, and VITROS Automation Solutions. Its Molecular Diagnostics business includes Lyra, Solana, and Savanna. It provides diagnostic testing solutions under various brand names, including AdenoPlus, BIOVUE, D, ELVIRA, ELVIS, FastPoint, FreshCells, InflammaDry, Lyra, MicroVue, Ortho, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Ortho Vision, Quidel, QuickVue, QuickVue+, QVue, ReadyCells, Savanna, Sofia, Solana, Thyretain, Triage, Virena, and Vitros.